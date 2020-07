Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated microwave range oven

Cute and Cozy updated home in great location. Complete with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, move in ready. This charming 2 bed 1 bath home features updated kitchen and 1.5 bathrooms. 2 car tandem garage is great for storage, and a great back yard with covered pergola. Two mature oak trees sit in front yard giving great shade to the home during the hot summer months. Walking distance from Mason Park, minutes away from Metro Rail, Dynamo Stadium, UofH, and downtown.