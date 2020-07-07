All apartments in Houston
7506 Antoine Drive
7506 Antoine Drive

7506 Antoine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7506 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,948 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 Antoine Drive have any available units?
7506 Antoine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7506 Antoine Drive have?
Some of 7506 Antoine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 Antoine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7506 Antoine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 Antoine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7506 Antoine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7506 Antoine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7506 Antoine Drive offers parking.
Does 7506 Antoine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 Antoine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 Antoine Drive have a pool?
No, 7506 Antoine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7506 Antoine Drive have accessible units?
No, 7506 Antoine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 Antoine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7506 Antoine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

