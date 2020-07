Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal playground volleyball court

Lakeside living at it's finest. Welcome Home...When you find that perfect place to call home, you can escape the hectic pace of the day and settle into the simple pleasures of luxury living. Lakeview Estate features attached garages, refined residences, exquisite architecture, a diversity of amenities and an enviable lifestyle.