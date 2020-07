Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning completely remodeled Bungalow style home features open floor plan, wood floors throughout, Fresh paint. Brand new stainless steel appliances INCLUDED. Full size Washer and Dryer with nice size laundry room. Lots of storage space, custom cabinetry. Huge front and backyard with custom deck. Detached garage. Located in East End Revitalized, walking distance from Metro and Light Rail. Easy access to I-45, 6-10 and I-10. Availalable move-in date first week in May.