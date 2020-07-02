7316 Canal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This move in ready home with a great yard and garage is a wonderful opportunity to be inside 610 with easy access to downtown and Eado. You are walking distance to parks and hike/bike trails and easy access to public transportation. De Zavala Elementary is just down the street and you are close to multiple community centers. It has beautiful updates including: neutral gray paint, granite countertops, new appliances (including the washer, dryer and refrigerator), and easy to maintain wood look vinyl plank flooring. Schedule your showing today.