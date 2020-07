Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This beautiful 1.5 story, remodeled home is move-in ready! Light and bright with tile throughout, quartz counter tops, open concept, recessed lighting, recently painted, 2 master bedrooms with en-suites (one upstairs and one downstairs) and 2 living areas. Just minutes away from Hwy 59, restaurants and shopping! A must see!