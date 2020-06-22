710 E 10th 1/2 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming Heights Bungalow in a great location zoned to Harvard Elementary! Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage with expansive living area, antique pine floors, high ceilings, crown molding, abundant natural light and 2 car garage. Formal dining room off of custom kitchen with island, marble counters, stainless appliances and glass front cabinets. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet overlooks the deck and fully back yard through French doors. Nice sized secondary bedroom with new carpet and hall bath with claw foot tub. The fully fenced yard is 6,250 sq ft and the Lease includes yard maintenance. Landlord will consider a short term, 6 month, lease as well as long term and lawn maintenance is included in the monthly rent,