Houston, TX
710 E 10th 1/2 Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 E 10th 1/2 Street

710 East 10th 1/2 Street · No Longer Available
Location

710 East 10th 1/2 Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming Heights Bungalow in a great location zoned to Harvard Elementary! Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage with expansive living area, antique pine floors, high ceilings, crown molding, abundant natural light and 2 car garage. Formal dining room off of custom kitchen with island, marble counters, stainless appliances and glass front cabinets. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet overlooks the deck and fully back yard through French doors. Nice sized secondary bedroom with new carpet and hall bath with claw foot tub. The fully fenced yard is 6,250 sq ft and the Lease includes yard maintenance. Landlord will consider a short term, 6 month, lease as well as long term and lawn maintenance is included in the monthly rent,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 E 10th 1/2 Street have any available units?
710 E 10th 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 E 10th 1/2 Street have?
Some of 710 E 10th 1/2 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E 10th 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 E 10th 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E 10th 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 E 10th 1/2 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 710 E 10th 1/2 Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 E 10th 1/2 Street offers parking.
Does 710 E 10th 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 E 10th 1/2 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E 10th 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 710 E 10th 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 E 10th 1/2 Street have accessible units?
Yes, 710 E 10th 1/2 Street has accessible units.
Does 710 E 10th 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 E 10th 1/2 Street has units with dishwashers.

