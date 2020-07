Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse with two car garage in the coveted, gated Bayou Pointe community with easy access to great dining/entertainment/walking trails/City Centre/Galleria/Energy Corridor. Beautiful interior with high ceilings. A formal dining room, living room and spacious kitchen with adjacent breakfast area and large, newly renovated upstairs deck make it great for entertaining! *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income *Pets case by case