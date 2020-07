Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport courtyard internet access internet cafe pool table

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.



Sawyer Heights Lofts elevate urban living to a new level of luxury. Four majestic stories conceal richly appointed loft apartments just two miles west of downtown Houston. Whatever your pleasure, you’ll find it at Sawyer Heights Lofts.