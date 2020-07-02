6608 Wanita Place

Amenities

Gorgeous home in sought after Camp Logan area for both long and short-term lease. Tucked away on a quiet street minutes from Galleria, Memorial Park, and within 15-20 minutes to the Medical Center and Downtown. Tastefully decorated with all furnishing staying including washer, dryer, and all stainless steel appliances. The floor to ceiling windows bring tons of light throughout the space. Great for entertaining or working from home with high ceilings anchored by a beautiful limestone block fireplace. Enjoy great views off the master bedroom and living room balconies or take advantage of the private patio. The chef style kitchen design has ample counter space, storage, and a lovely breakfast area. The private driveway with controlled access provides added security and privacy.