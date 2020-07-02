All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6608 Wanita Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6608 Wanita Place
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:57 AM

6608 Wanita Place

6608 Wanita Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6608 Wanita Place, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in sought after Camp Logan area for both long and short-term lease. Tucked away on a quiet street minutes from Galleria, Memorial Park, and within 15-20 minutes to the Medical Center and Downtown. Tastefully decorated with all furnishing staying including washer, dryer, and all stainless steel appliances. The floor to ceiling windows bring tons of light throughout the space. Great for entertaining or working from home with high ceilings anchored by a beautiful limestone block fireplace. Enjoy great views off the master bedroom and living room balconies or take advantage of the private patio. The chef style kitchen design has ample counter space, storage, and a lovely breakfast area. The private driveway with controlled access provides added security and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Wanita Place have any available units?
6608 Wanita Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 Wanita Place have?
Some of 6608 Wanita Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Wanita Place currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Wanita Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Wanita Place pet-friendly?
No, 6608 Wanita Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6608 Wanita Place offer parking?
Yes, 6608 Wanita Place offers parking.
Does 6608 Wanita Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6608 Wanita Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Wanita Place have a pool?
No, 6608 Wanita Place does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Wanita Place have accessible units?
Yes, 6608 Wanita Place has accessible units.
Does 6608 Wanita Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 Wanita Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St
Houston, TX 77006
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston