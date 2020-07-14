Heights West 11th

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200 Deposit (with approved credit on 1 bedrooms); $300.00 Deposit (with approved credit on 2 bedrooms.
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month; Pest Control: $3/month; Water: Allocated; $20 Amenity Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for one pet and $500 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one pet and $35 for two pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinscher, Spitz, Pitbull, Rottweiler, Malamutes. Weight Limit of 99 lbs per animal. We require updated vet records at time of move in and renewal along with a pet photo
Parking Details: Uncovered reserved ($30/month) and Covered reserved ($60/month). We do also have select open spots available. Visitors need to have a visitor tag to park in our registered guest parking spots. Open parking available. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage available: $40/month