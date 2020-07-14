All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Heights West 11th

2205 W 11th St · (256) 826-3084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2205 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 326 · Avail. now

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 431 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,614

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heights West 11th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
pool
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Discover the best of contemporary living without sacrificing a cozy location among charming homes, quaint retail and funky restaurants. Heights West 11th is a boutique community comprised of less than 125 luxury apartments, ensuring that youll enjoy the personalized living experience you deserve. Inside the homes, expansive layouts pair with modern features to create spaces that mirror the trendy vibe of The Heights. Unsurpassed amenities and a desirable location in northwest Houston, TX add to the list of reasons youll look forward to coming home to Heights West 11th.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200 Deposit (with approved credit on 1 bedrooms); $300.00 Deposit (with approved credit on 2 bedrooms.
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month; Pest Control: $3/month; Water: Allocated; $20 Amenity Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for one pet and $500 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one pet and $35 for two pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinscher, Spitz, Pitbull, Rottweiler, Malamutes. Weight Limit of 99 lbs per animal. We require updated vet records at time of move in and renewal along with a pet photo
Parking Details: Uncovered reserved ($30/month) and Covered reserved ($60/month). We do also have select open spots available. Visitors need to have a visitor tag to park in our registered guest parking spots. Open parking available. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage available: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heights West 11th have any available units?
Heights West 11th has 7 units available starting at $1,311 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Heights West 11th have?
Some of Heights West 11th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heights West 11th currently offering any rent specials?
Heights West 11th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heights West 11th pet-friendly?
Yes, Heights West 11th is pet friendly.
Does Heights West 11th offer parking?
Yes, Heights West 11th offers parking.
Does Heights West 11th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heights West 11th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heights West 11th have a pool?
Yes, Heights West 11th has a pool.
Does Heights West 11th have accessible units?
Yes, Heights West 11th has accessible units.
Does Heights West 11th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heights West 11th has units with dishwashers.
