6531 Castlebay Drive

Ready for immediate move in! Beautiful modern home feating high ceilings, open concept floor plan and a 2 car attached garage. This home boasts a gorgeous chef's kitchen equipped with new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a wine rack, lots of cabinetry space and a large island! Master suite offers an abunance of natural lighting due to its carefully placed windows. His and hers vanities, tub + shower and walk- in closet. Home is situated within close proximity to 290, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Give us a call today for a private tour!