6531 Castlebay Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:04 PM

6531 Castlebay Drive

6531 Castlebay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6531 Castlebay Dr, Houston, TX 77092
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in! Beautiful modern home feating high ceilings, open concept floor plan and a 2 car attached garage. This home boasts a gorgeous chef's kitchen equipped with new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a wine rack, lots of cabinetry space and a large island! Master suite offers an abunance of natural lighting due to its carefully placed windows. His and hers vanities, tub + shower and walk- in closet. Home is situated within close proximity to 290, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Give us a call today for a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 Castlebay Drive have any available units?
6531 Castlebay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6531 Castlebay Drive have?
Some of 6531 Castlebay Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 Castlebay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6531 Castlebay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 Castlebay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6531 Castlebay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6531 Castlebay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6531 Castlebay Drive offers parking.
Does 6531 Castlebay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6531 Castlebay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 Castlebay Drive have a pool?
No, 6531 Castlebay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6531 Castlebay Drive have accessible units?
No, 6531 Castlebay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 Castlebay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6531 Castlebay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

