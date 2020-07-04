All apartments in Houston
6430 Dayridge Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

6430 Dayridge Lane

6430 Dayridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6430 Dayridge Lane, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
This Amazing Southridge Crossing 4 Bed, 3 Bath 2 Car Extended Garage With Study, Formal Dining, And Gameroom Is Ready For Move In. Open Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Appliances, Gas Stove, Island and Cabinets With Adjustable Shelving. Living Room Has Crown Molding, Diagonal Large Tile Floors, 9' Ceilings, Custom Drapes. One Bed And Full Bath With Granite and Chrome Fixtures Downstairs. Two Secondary Bedrooms Up With Custom Painting. Secondary Bathroom Has Double Sinks, Granite, and Chrome Fixtures. Master Upstairs Has Bathroom With Granite, Chrome Fixtures, Separate Glass Shower and Soaking Tub and Walk In Closet. Home Has Mature Premium Landscape, Stone Faade, Sprinkler System, Front Porch, Back Patio, Custom Speaker System Wired In Ceilings Of Living, Gameroom And Master Bedroom. 2" Blinds in Windows. Front Load Washer, Dryer and Stainless Refrigerator Included. Community Park In Neighborhood. Quick Access to Freeways And Toll Roads. Pets Case By Case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 Dayridge Lane have any available units?
6430 Dayridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6430 Dayridge Lane have?
Some of 6430 Dayridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 Dayridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6430 Dayridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 Dayridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6430 Dayridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6430 Dayridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6430 Dayridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6430 Dayridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6430 Dayridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 Dayridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6430 Dayridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6430 Dayridge Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6430 Dayridge Lane has accessible units.
Does 6430 Dayridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6430 Dayridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

