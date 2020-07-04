6430 Dayridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

This Amazing Southridge Crossing 4 Bed, 3 Bath 2 Car Extended Garage With Study, Formal Dining, And Gameroom Is Ready For Move In. Open Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Appliances, Gas Stove, Island and Cabinets With Adjustable Shelving. Living Room Has Crown Molding, Diagonal Large Tile Floors, 9' Ceilings, Custom Drapes. One Bed And Full Bath With Granite and Chrome Fixtures Downstairs. Two Secondary Bedrooms Up With Custom Painting. Secondary Bathroom Has Double Sinks, Granite, and Chrome Fixtures. Master Upstairs Has Bathroom With Granite, Chrome Fixtures, Separate Glass Shower and Soaking Tub and Walk In Closet. Home Has Mature Premium Landscape, Stone Faade, Sprinkler System, Front Porch, Back Patio, Custom Speaker System Wired In Ceilings Of Living, Gameroom And Master Bedroom. 2" Blinds in Windows. Front Load Washer, Dryer and Stainless Refrigerator Included. Community Park In Neighborhood. Quick Access to Freeways And Toll Roads. Pets Case By Case.