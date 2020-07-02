6125 Gehring Street

Amenities

Move-in ready modern and spacious townhome near Downtown, Medical Center and Museum District. This place has fabulous high ceilings, stained concrete on the 1st floor, wide plank reclaimed style wood floors in main entertaining area in the 2nd floor, a very private Master Retreat with separate shower and tub and study room in the 3rd floor. It has a fenced backyard and a balcony off the kitchen. Perfect for active city dwellers, very near Hermann Park which has over 4 miles of jogging trails, the public golf course and the 3 top museums Houston has to offer.