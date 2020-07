Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning remodeled home, Will be available to move in from Nov 15, 2019. This gorgeous home features floor to ceiling windows, mosaic tiles, modern fixtures and color scheme. Covered patio and deck also make entertainment a pleasure. Includes refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. This is a must see for your discerning clients.