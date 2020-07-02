602 Rowlock Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Nestled in Barkers Landing with easy access to I-10, this beautiful home has been well cared for & is ready for new tenants. NO FLOODING in the extreme conditions of Harvey and is located in zone X which doesnt require flood insurance, making this a great place to call home. See document attached for long list of amazing recent upgrades. The spacious master suite offers room for a sitting area, 2 walk in closets, double sinks & a connected office/bonus room. Backyard Oasis features pool with hot tub and great space for a party with friends. Prestigious Barkers Landing neighborhood features 24 hour courtesy patrol, tennis courts, pool, & close access to Terry Hershey park & bayou bike trails. With close access to I-10, this home is just a few minutes from the Energy Corridor, City Centre, & local restaurants. 2 yr lease preferred but 1 yr will be considered. Lease includes pool maintenance, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Come today & see why this house is perfect for you!