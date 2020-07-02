All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
602 Rowlock Lane
Last updated December 1 2019 at 4:30 PM

602 Rowlock Lane

602 Rowlock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

602 Rowlock Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Nestled in Barkers Landing with easy access to I-10, this beautiful home has been well cared for & is ready for new tenants. NO FLOODING in the extreme conditions of Harvey and is located in zone X which doesnt require flood insurance, making this a great place to call home. See document attached for long list of amazing recent upgrades. The spacious master suite offers room for a sitting area, 2 walk in closets, double sinks & a connected office/bonus room. Backyard Oasis features pool with hot tub and great space for a party with friends. Prestigious Barkers Landing neighborhood features 24 hour courtesy patrol, tennis courts, pool, & close access to Terry Hershey park & bayou bike trails. With close access to I-10, this home is just a few minutes from the Energy Corridor, City Centre, & local restaurants. 2 yr lease preferred but 1 yr will be considered. Lease includes pool maintenance, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Come today & see why this house is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Rowlock Lane have any available units?
602 Rowlock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Rowlock Lane have?
Some of 602 Rowlock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Rowlock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 Rowlock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Rowlock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 602 Rowlock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 602 Rowlock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 602 Rowlock Lane offers parking.
Does 602 Rowlock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Rowlock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Rowlock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 602 Rowlock Lane has a pool.
Does 602 Rowlock Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 602 Rowlock Lane has accessible units.
Does 602 Rowlock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Rowlock Lane has units with dishwashers.

