6018 Beldart St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

6018 Beldart St

6018 Beldart Street · No Longer Available
Location

6018 Beldart Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Ready to move in!! Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home available. All hardwood floors throughout. Central AC/Heat! Fenced back yard. Washer and dryer connections. Close to park. Easy access to Freeway 6-10. 1 attached garage space. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Approval requirements: 500+ credit score, no felonies, no evictions/rent collections.except. The kitchen is updated counters and stainless steel refrigerator. The kitchen opens to both the living area, and also has an extra room/ Den/ or office, right off kitchen. There is a separate dining area, and separate living room. 2 bedrooms laminate flooring and 1 bedroom carpet flooring. 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hook up in garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Beldart St have any available units?
6018 Beldart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 Beldart St have?
Some of 6018 Beldart St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Beldart St currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Beldart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Beldart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 Beldart St is pet friendly.
Does 6018 Beldart St offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Beldart St offers parking.
Does 6018 Beldart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 Beldart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Beldart St have a pool?
No, 6018 Beldart St does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Beldart St have accessible units?
No, 6018 Beldart St does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Beldart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 Beldart St does not have units with dishwashers.

