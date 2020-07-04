6018 Beldart St

Amenities

Ready to move in!! Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home available. All hardwood floors throughout. Central AC/Heat! Fenced back yard. Washer and dryer connections. Close to park. Easy access to Freeway 6-10. 1 attached garage space. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Approval requirements: 500+ credit score, no felonies, no evictions/rent collections.except. The kitchen is updated counters and stainless steel refrigerator. The kitchen opens to both the living area, and also has an extra room/ Den/ or office, right off kitchen. There is a separate dining area, and separate living room. 2 bedrooms laminate flooring and 1 bedroom carpet flooring. 1 car garage. Washer and dryer hook up in garage