Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:33 AM

Midtown Grove

3603 Chenevert St · (737) 201-0781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3603 Chenevert St, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Discover the best of luxury living at Midtown Grove with our upscale amenities and exemplary customer service can't be beat. We offer a wide arrangement of one and two bedroom apartments that fit your lifestyle perfectly. Whether you want to work out at our 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center that is equipped with treadmills, ellipticals, bike machines and weight machines. Or, take a calming swim in our relaxing pool. Midtown Grove is sure to have something for you! With easy access to I-69 and 288 you can get to anywhere with ease.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per household
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet/mo
restrictions: Non aggressive breed allowed
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Assigned spaces available - 1 space for 1 bedrooms and 2 spaces for 2 bedrooms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Grove have any available units?
Midtown Grove has 3 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Grove have?
Some of Midtown Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Grove is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Grove offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Grove offers parking.
Does Midtown Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midtown Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Grove have a pool?
Yes, Midtown Grove has a pool.
Does Midtown Grove have accessible units?
No, Midtown Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Midtown Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Grove has units with dishwashers.
