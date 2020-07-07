Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly dog park

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Discover the best of luxury living at Midtown Grove with our upscale amenities and exemplary customer service can't be beat. We offer a wide arrangement of one and two bedroom apartments that fit your lifestyle perfectly. Whether you want to work out at our 24 hour state-of-the-art fitness center that is equipped with treadmills, ellipticals, bike machines and weight machines. Or, take a calming swim in our relaxing pool. Midtown Grove is sure to have something for you! With easy access to I-69 and 288 you can get to anywhere with ease.