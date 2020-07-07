Midtown Grove

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per household
limit: 2
rent: $25/pet/mo
restrictions: Non aggressive breed allowed
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Assigned spaces available - 1 space for 1 bedrooms and 2 spaces for 2 bedrooms.