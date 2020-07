Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal pool table trash valet

Houston Heights Urban Luxury. Live uniquely at 2121 Ella. Smart, spacious floor plans allow you to craft a one or two bedroom living space perfectly suited to you and your lifestyle. Discover tall ceilings, new granite counters, garden tubs, Texas-sized closets, and an open-air patio perfect for sharing with company. Get to know your new neighbors around the Olympic-sized swimming pool, at the clubhouse, or in the fitness center. Take care of laundry in no time with a full-size washer and dryer inside the apartment home. And after a day out in the surrounding neighborhood of Greater Heights, gated and covered parking takes the stress out of coming home.