Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Georgeous Modern, Brick and Stucco Home. Right in the Earth of Rice Military, walking distance from Washington Ave. and Memorial Park. Hard to find but we have a Pool, Spa and Gas Fire Pit. High Ceiling, open concept, wood floors. Stainless Kitchen and Build in Refigerator and wine fridge. Security Camara System and Alarm System.