Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:58 PM

5839 Birchmont Drive

5839 Birchmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5839 Birchmont Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The property has been repainted and updated for a new tenant. The property also has a converted garage with two extra bedrooms for a total of 5 bedrooms in the home. The property will be ready for showings on February 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5839 Birchmont Drive have any available units?
5839 Birchmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5839 Birchmont Drive have?
Some of 5839 Birchmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 Birchmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5839 Birchmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 Birchmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5839 Birchmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5839 Birchmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5839 Birchmont Drive offers parking.
Does 5839 Birchmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5839 Birchmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 Birchmont Drive have a pool?
No, 5839 Birchmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5839 Birchmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 5839 Birchmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 Birchmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5839 Birchmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

