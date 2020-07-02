The property has been repainted and updated for a new tenant. The property also has a converted garage with two extra bedrooms for a total of 5 bedrooms in the home. The property will be ready for showings on February 8th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5839 Birchmont Drive have any available units?
5839 Birchmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5839 Birchmont Drive have?
Some of 5839 Birchmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 Birchmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5839 Birchmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.