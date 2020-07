Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

I have what you are looking for in Westbury. This beautiful home did not flood. Home has spacious open floor plan for family enjoyment or when you want to entertain guest. Kitchen has granite countertops, and ceramic tile throughout. Nice size bedrooms with lots of closet space. Large backyard for family bbq's. Make an appointment today to see this home it wont last!!! Home available February 2, 2020.