5726 Beverly Hills Walk

Well maintained 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single family home in small gated community available for immediate movein. Living & dining room are on the 1st floor w/wood floors & high ceilings throughout. Island kitchen has a reverse osmosis filter, spacious breakfast area, granite counters w/ample cabinets. Private back patio is off breakfast area & provides plenty of space for entertaining & a BBQ grill. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Master suite is at the front of the house & master bath has double sinks, separate tub & shower, w/large walk-in closets. Guest bedrooms share a hallway bath & are generous in size. Both guest bedrooms also have large closets. Please verify independently - home is zoned to St. George's Elementary School & Tanglewood Middle School - Please verify zoning. Park with soccer, baseball, basketball, & tennis across the street. Located minutes to Galleria & Greenway Plaza with easy access to 610 and I-69. Chimney Rock Arts & Farmers Market is steps away