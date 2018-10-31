All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 19 2020 at 4:01 PM

5559 Holly Springs Drive

5559 Holly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5559 Holly Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
READY TO MOVE IN!!! STUNNING Luxurious Mediterranean Home in Tanglewood never lived in, on a 19,984 Sq.Ft. Lot super upgraded with elevator, pool, outside living areas, circular drive. Both beautiful formals, library, in law suite, master suite with separate TV sitting areas, wall aquarium, enclosed summer kitchen, plantation shutters and wood floors throughout the home, highly secure with iron gates and cameras, surrounded by beautiful oak trees. COME AND VISIT, READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5559 Holly Springs Drive have any available units?
5559 Holly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5559 Holly Springs Drive have?
Some of 5559 Holly Springs Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5559 Holly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5559 Holly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5559 Holly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5559 Holly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5559 Holly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5559 Holly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 5559 Holly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5559 Holly Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5559 Holly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5559 Holly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 5559 Holly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5559 Holly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5559 Holly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5559 Holly Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

