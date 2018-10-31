5559 Holly Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

READY TO MOVE IN!!! STUNNING Luxurious Mediterranean Home in Tanglewood never lived in, on a 19,984 Sq.Ft. Lot super upgraded with elevator, pool, outside living areas, circular drive. Both beautiful formals, library, in law suite, master suite with separate TV sitting areas, wall aquarium, enclosed summer kitchen, plantation shutters and wood floors throughout the home, highly secure with iron gates and cameras, surrounded by beautiful oak trees. COME AND VISIT, READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.