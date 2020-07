Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house. This house was taken down to the studs and redone with the buyer in mind. Custom cabinets, new flooring, modern fixtures, recently repaired roof, as well as foundation repair. Located in the wonderful Parkwest subdivision just down the street from the newly remodeled Parker Elementary. House did not flood. Come by and check it out today!