5510 Beechnut St.

Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home



Looking for a home close to the Medical Center, Galleria or Downtown. This beautiful renovated one story home is a must see located at 610 & Beechnut area. Located in highly sough after neighborhood of Bellaire. This family friendly 2014 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Recently updated new carpet & tile floors, new cabinets & quartz tops in kitchen & bathrooms, all new lighting, door hardware & locks, showers, new appliances, sinks & faucets, mirrors, shower doors, new double panned windows, new front & back glass sliding door, new painting on the interior & exterior, new gutters, new circle concrete driveway, etc. Large fenced in back yard. Bellaire High School, Long Middle School & Braeburn Elementary School. The back covered patio is large enough enough the whole family can enjoy it & you have privacy with a new fence.



Any one that rents the property will be required to obtain a $500,000.00 personal liability insurance & list me as an additional insured.

No Pets Allowed



