5510 Beechnut St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

5510 Beechnut St.

5510 Beechnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

5510 Beechnut Street, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 277651

Looking for a home close to the Medical Center, Galleria or Downtown. This beautiful renovated one story home is a must see located at 610 & Beechnut area. Located in highly sough after neighborhood of Bellaire. This family friendly 2014 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Recently updated new carpet & tile floors, new cabinets & quartz tops in kitchen & bathrooms, all new lighting, door hardware & locks, showers, new appliances, sinks & faucets, mirrors, shower doors, new double panned windows, new front & back glass sliding door, new painting on the interior & exterior, new gutters, new circle concrete driveway, etc. Large fenced in back yard. Bellaire High School, Long Middle School & Braeburn Elementary School. The back covered patio is large enough enough the whole family can enjoy it & you have privacy with a new fence.

Any one that rents the property will be required to obtain a $500,000.00 personal liability insurance & list me as an additional insured.
Property Id 277651

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Beechnut St. have any available units?
5510 Beechnut St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Beechnut St. have?
Some of 5510 Beechnut St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Beechnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Beechnut St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Beechnut St. pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Beechnut St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5510 Beechnut St. offer parking?
No, 5510 Beechnut St. does not offer parking.
Does 5510 Beechnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Beechnut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Beechnut St. have a pool?
No, 5510 Beechnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Beechnut St. have accessible units?
No, 5510 Beechnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Beechnut St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5510 Beechnut St. has units with dishwashers.

