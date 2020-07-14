All apartments in Houston
The Park at Clear Lake
The Park at Clear Lake

1239 Bay Area Blvd · (559) 316-4978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1239 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
guest parking
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Credit Based
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 Pet: $400, 2 Pets: $600
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds or pets with aggressive behaviors
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $30.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Park at Clear Lake have any available units?
The Park at Clear Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Clear Lake have?
Some of The Park at Clear Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Clear Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Clear Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at Clear Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Clear Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Clear Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Clear Lake offers parking.
Does The Park at Clear Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Park at Clear Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Clear Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Clear Lake has a pool.
Does The Park at Clear Lake have accessible units?
No, The Park at Clear Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Park at Clear Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Clear Lake has units with dishwashers.

