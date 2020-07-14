The Park at Clear Lake.

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Credit Based
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 Pet: $400, 2 Pets: $600
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds or pets with aggressive behaviors
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $30.