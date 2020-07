Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING LOCATION in the HEART OF RICE MILITARY. Perfect combination of CITY LIVING with NEIGHBORHOOD FEEL. A few highlights include High Ceilings, Huge Living area w/Cozy Fireplace, Wood Floors on 2nd Level and Gourmet Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances. Relax in your Covered Balcony drinking your morning Coffee. MASTER SUITE is so SPACIOUS and features a His & Hers Closet. ENJOY A PRIVATE PATIO PLUS A DECK, a true rare find. Minutes from Downtown, Memoral Park & Galleria.