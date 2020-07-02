5415 Darnell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in the heart of the Meyerland/Maplewood area. Home has a spacious open concept floor plan. Kitchen has custom cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters and porcelain tile floors. Designer paint throughout. Hardwoods in the Formal Living and Dining. Master bath has double sinks and a large tile surround with glass tile accent. Home is close to the Galleria, Med Center and Downtown. Home is zoned to prestigious Herod Elementary and Bellaire High School. Move in ready. High and Dry no flooding ever per Seller.