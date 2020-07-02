All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5415 Darnell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5415 Darnell Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:03 PM

5415 Darnell Street

5415 Darnell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meyerland Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5415 Darnell Street, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in the heart of the Meyerland/Maplewood area. Home has a spacious open concept floor plan. Kitchen has custom cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters and porcelain tile floors. Designer paint throughout. Hardwoods in the Formal Living and Dining. Master bath has double sinks and a large tile surround with glass tile accent. Home is close to the Galleria, Med Center and Downtown. Home is zoned to prestigious Herod Elementary and Bellaire High School. Move in ready. High and Dry no flooding ever per Seller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Darnell Street have any available units?
5415 Darnell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Darnell Street have?
Some of 5415 Darnell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Darnell Street currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Darnell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Darnell Street pet-friendly?
No, 5415 Darnell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5415 Darnell Street offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Darnell Street offers parking.
Does 5415 Darnell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5415 Darnell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Darnell Street have a pool?
No, 5415 Darnell Street does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Darnell Street have accessible units?
No, 5415 Darnell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Darnell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Darnell Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St
Houston, TX 77081
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
The Abbey at Grant Road
9611 Grant Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston