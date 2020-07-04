5414 Longmeadow St

Amenities
Available furnished private room/ twin bed, drawer for clothes, desk for studying and walk-in closet:
Hardwood floors throughout shared living areas:
Bathroom across hall would be, Shared:
Stainless steel appliances (Two refrigerator, stove, and microwave) Large fenced front/back yard:
Carport for parking: Security cameras:
Neighborhood is quiet and/with friendly neighbors:
Metro- bus line within walking distance- 2 blocks:
Near McDonald's & other restaurants:
Close to freeways 610, 45, and 288:
Nearly everything is 15-20 minutes away (without bad traffic); some averages:
Gulfgate Mall: 10*
Metro train station: 5*
Reliant Stadium: 10*
Medical Center: 15*
Downtown: 15*
U of H: 10*
TSU: 10*
Hobby: 30*
IAH: 40*