Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5414 Longmeadow St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:42 AM

5414 Longmeadow St

5414 Longmeadow Street · No Longer Available
Location

5414 Longmeadow Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available furnished private room/ twin bed, drawer for clothes, desk for studying and walk-in closet:
Hardwood floors throughout shared living areas:
Bathroom across hall would be, Shared:
Stainless steel appliances (Two refrigerator, stove, and microwave) Large fenced front/back yard:
Carport for parking: Security cameras:
Neighborhood is quiet and/with friendly neighbors:
Metro- bus line within walking distance- 2 blocks:
Near McDonald's & other restaurants:
Close to freeways 610, 45, and 288:
Nearly everything is 15-20 minutes away (without bad traffic); some averages:
Gulfgate Mall: 10*
Metro train station: 5*
Reliant Stadium: 10*
Medical Center: 15*
Downtown: 15*
U of H: 10*
TSU: 10*
Hobby: 30*
IAH: 40*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 Longmeadow St have any available units?
5414 Longmeadow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 Longmeadow St have?
Some of 5414 Longmeadow St's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 Longmeadow St currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Longmeadow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Longmeadow St pet-friendly?
No, 5414 Longmeadow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5414 Longmeadow St offer parking?
Yes, 5414 Longmeadow St offers parking.
Does 5414 Longmeadow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 Longmeadow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Longmeadow St have a pool?
No, 5414 Longmeadow St does not have a pool.
Does 5414 Longmeadow St have accessible units?
No, 5414 Longmeadow St does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Longmeadow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 Longmeadow St does not have units with dishwashers.

