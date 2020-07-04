5414 Longmeadow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Available furnished private room/ twin bed, drawer for clothes, desk for studying and walk-in closet:

Hardwood floors throughout shared living areas:

Bathroom across hall would be, Shared:

Stainless steel appliances (Two refrigerator, stove, and microwave) Large fenced front/back yard:

Carport for parking: Security cameras:

Neighborhood is quiet and/with friendly neighbors:

Metro- bus line within walking distance- 2 blocks:

Near McDonald's & other restaurants:

Close to freeways 610, 45, and 288:

Nearly everything is 15-20 minutes away (without bad traffic); some averages:

Gulfgate Mall: 10*

Metro train station: 5*

Reliant Stadium: 10*

Medical Center: 15*

Downtown: 15*

U of H: 10*

TSU: 10*

Hobby: 30*

IAH: 40*