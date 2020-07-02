All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5239 Cornish Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5239 Cornish Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 4:43 PM

5239 Cornish Street

5239 Cornish Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5239 Cornish Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction,never lived in home. Modern design with stunning views to downtown from large 3rd floor balcony.Spectacular first floor is made for entertaining. Soft close custom cabinets, accented with brushed gold hardware. Custom designed wine racks and wet bars are located both on 1st and 3rd floors. Home is filled with tons of natural light with an abundance of windows throughout. Beautiful quartz waterfall island is the centerpiece of the open concept living and dining area. 3 French doors open to a spacious backyard with no maintenance high quality turf. Large light filled master suite with balcony is a dream. The secondary bedrooms are all large and light filled. 3rd Floor game room is a perfect place to hang out with friends and family. Game room leads out to the grand terrace and grand view of downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 Cornish Street have any available units?
5239 Cornish Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5239 Cornish Street have?
Some of 5239 Cornish Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 Cornish Street currently offering any rent specials?
5239 Cornish Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 Cornish Street pet-friendly?
No, 5239 Cornish Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5239 Cornish Street offer parking?
Yes, 5239 Cornish Street offers parking.
Does 5239 Cornish Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5239 Cornish Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 Cornish Street have a pool?
No, 5239 Cornish Street does not have a pool.
Does 5239 Cornish Street have accessible units?
No, 5239 Cornish Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 Cornish Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5239 Cornish Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
Belle Meade at River Oaks
2929 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Mandalay at Shadow Lake
12430 Oxford Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston