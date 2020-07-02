5239 Cornish Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Beautiful new construction,never lived in home. Modern design with stunning views to downtown from large 3rd floor balcony.Spectacular first floor is made for entertaining. Soft close custom cabinets, accented with brushed gold hardware. Custom designed wine racks and wet bars are located both on 1st and 3rd floors. Home is filled with tons of natural light with an abundance of windows throughout. Beautiful quartz waterfall island is the centerpiece of the open concept living and dining area. 3 French doors open to a spacious backyard with no maintenance high quality turf. Large light filled master suite with balcony is a dream. The secondary bedrooms are all large and light filled. 3rd Floor game room is a perfect place to hang out with friends and family. Game room leads out to the grand terrace and grand view of downtown.