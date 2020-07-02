5207 Rose St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 3 story home located in the heart of Rice Military features wood floors throughout, spacious open 2nd floor living/ dining. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer INCLUDED!! Large master suite with jacuzzi garden tub/ separate shower, double sink vanity, huge walk-in closet. Walking distance to many restaurants/bars & nightlife. Minutes to Memorial Park, Downtown and Washington Ave. Available first week in January .**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door**ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!