Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5207 Rose St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:44 PM

5207 Rose St

5207 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

5207 Rose Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 story home located in the heart of Rice Military features wood floors throughout, spacious open 2nd floor living/ dining. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer INCLUDED!! Large master suite with jacuzzi garden tub/ separate shower, double sink vanity, huge walk-in closet. Walking distance to many restaurants/bars & nightlife. Minutes to Memorial Park, Downtown and Washington Ave. Available first week in January .**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door**ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Rose St have any available units?
5207 Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5207 Rose St have?
Some of 5207 Rose St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Rose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Rose St is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Rose St offer parking?
No, 5207 Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5207 Rose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Rose St have a pool?
No, 5207 Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Rose St have accessible units?
No, 5207 Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Rose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Rose St does not have units with dishwashers.

