5207 Rose St

Amenities
Beautiful 3 story home located in the heart of Rice Military features wood floors throughout, spacious open 2nd floor living/ dining. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer INCLUDED!! Large master suite with jacuzzi garden tub/ separate shower, double sink vanity, huge walk-in closet. Walking distance to many restaurants/bars & nightlife. Minutes to Memorial Park, Downtown and Washington Ave. Available first week in January .**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door**ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!