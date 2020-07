Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court courtyard hot tub online portal playground

The Oaks of Charleston offers distinctive apartments in an "Old Southern" setting with lush landscaping and private courtyards.

From the moment you drive into our private drive, approach our gate house and entry gate, the feelings of comfort and serenity abound.

Our oversized floor plans are perfect for your lifestyle and offer all the comforts of home you are looking for.

Located just minutes from the Medical Center and Downtown, and close to the Galleria, The Oaks of Charleston is absolutely the best rental buy in the area.