Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location....this house has it! Right around the corner from the Galleria - easy access to downtown, Greenway & the medical center. Hardwood floors recently refinished - the house is truly in ''move-in'' condition. 4 bdrms + 3 full baths. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Incredible storage. Multiple living areas make it perfect for a family. 2 car garage plus extended driveway/parking.