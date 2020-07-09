5115 Inker Street

Amenities

This 2 story townhome built by Sandcastle is conveniently located in the Rice Military area. You are perfectly situated in Houston's Inner Loop with quick access to downtown, the Heights, the Galleria and more. The main living areas are on the 1st floor with the bedrooms and game room on the 2nd story and wood floors throughout most of the home! The enormous master bedroom has a great sized bathroom and a huge walk in closet. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile floors and a cozy breakfast nook. The family and dining space is completely open with a gas fireplace & wood floor. It also has a full size driveway for extra parking, a "Heights Huge" backyard, and all appliances are included! Schedule your showing today!