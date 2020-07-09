All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5115 Inker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5115 Inker Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:41 PM

5115 Inker Street

5115 Inker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5115 Inker Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This 2 story townhome built by Sandcastle is conveniently located in the Rice Military area. You are perfectly situated in Houston's Inner Loop with quick access to downtown, the Heights, the Galleria and more. The main living areas are on the 1st floor with the bedrooms and game room on the 2nd story and wood floors throughout most of the home! The enormous master bedroom has a great sized bathroom and a huge walk in closet. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile floors and a cozy breakfast nook. The family and dining space is completely open with a gas fireplace & wood floor. It also has a full size driveway for extra parking, a "Heights Huge" backyard, and all appliances are included! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Inker Street have any available units?
5115 Inker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Inker Street have?
Some of 5115 Inker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Inker Street currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Inker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Inker Street pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Inker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5115 Inker Street offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Inker Street offers parking.
Does 5115 Inker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 Inker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Inker Street have a pool?
No, 5115 Inker Street does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Inker Street have accessible units?
No, 5115 Inker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Inker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 Inker Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S
Houston, TX 77079
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77008
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston