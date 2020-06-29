All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:22 PM

5107 Birchmont Drive

5107 Birchmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Birchmont Drive, Houston, TX 77091
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
Move-in ready! This beautiful light & bright updated home with soaring ceilings and open kitchen is conveniently located, so that you can easily access all parts of Houston with a short commute. Why spend hours driving when you can come home quickly and enjoy a home with fantastic flow from room to room and great sight-lines. Not too big and not too small, it is great for entertaining both large and intimate groups. Sit in front of your fabulous focal fireplace or hang out in your covered courtyard or on your big backyard deck where you can enjoy the outdoors both rain or shine. The large backyard has endless possibilities. The bedrooms are very generous and so are the closets. Come see for yourself. This home is meant for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Birchmont Drive have any available units?
5107 Birchmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Birchmont Drive have?
Some of 5107 Birchmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Birchmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Birchmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Birchmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Birchmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5107 Birchmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5107 Birchmont Drive offers parking.
Does 5107 Birchmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Birchmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Birchmont Drive have a pool?
No, 5107 Birchmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Birchmont Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5107 Birchmont Drive has accessible units.
Does 5107 Birchmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 Birchmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

