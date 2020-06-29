5107 Birchmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking

Move-in ready! This beautiful light & bright updated home with soaring ceilings and open kitchen is conveniently located, so that you can easily access all parts of Houston with a short commute. Why spend hours driving when you can come home quickly and enjoy a home with fantastic flow from room to room and great sight-lines. Not too big and not too small, it is great for entertaining both large and intimate groups. Sit in front of your fabulous focal fireplace or hang out in your covered courtyard or on your big backyard deck where you can enjoy the outdoors both rain or shine. The large backyard has endless possibilities. The bedrooms are very generous and so are the closets. Come see for yourself. This home is meant for you.