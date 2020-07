Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning New Home For LEASE in Eagles Landing! $1,895 Monthly, $1500 Deposit Ask about our Hero Discount! Spacious open floorplan with tile/wood look flooring throughout, LED lights. blinds, recessed lighting, LowE windows and much more. Master suite offers double sinks, walk-in shower and a huge closet. Stunning gourmet kitchen with stone accent wall, stainless appliances, granite and breakfast area w/patio door. Sod in front-March 2020. Application: www.rentapplication.net/wfdomain/