Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

QUIET COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL THE CONVENIENCES AND NEAR HIP OAK FOREST. 2BR 2BA WITH MANY UPDATES: NEW WINDOWS, NEW SLIDING GLASS DOORS, NICE PRIVATE BALCONY WITH TILED FLOOR LOOKING OUT TO BEAUTIFUL WOODED AREA, NEW TILE IN SHOWERS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. CROWN MOLDING AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. THERE PLENTY OF OPEN, UNCOVERED RESIDENT AND GUEST SPOTS AVAILABLE FOR USE AT ANY TIME.