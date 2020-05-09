All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:37 PM

4930 Feagan Street

4930 Feagan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4930 Feagan Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Well maintained 2 bedroom town-home is located within minutes to Memorial Park, Downtown, Galleria, and a few steps from Washington Avenue. Fenced front courtyard & 2nd floor balcony provide great access to the outdoors! Large Master Bedroom has walk in closet and high ceilings. Hall bathroom has a jetted tub and double sinks. Washer and Dryer (located in garage) as well as Refrigerator are included. Living / dining / kitchen located on 1st floor and additional open study / den space on 2nd floor. Small community with pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 Feagan Street have any available units?
4930 Feagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4930 Feagan Street have?
Some of 4930 Feagan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 Feagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4930 Feagan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 Feagan Street pet-friendly?
No, 4930 Feagan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4930 Feagan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4930 Feagan Street offers parking.
Does 4930 Feagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4930 Feagan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 Feagan Street have a pool?
Yes, 4930 Feagan Street has a pool.
Does 4930 Feagan Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4930 Feagan Street has accessible units.
Does 4930 Feagan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4930 Feagan Street has units with dishwashers.

