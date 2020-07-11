All apartments in Houston
Pelican Pointe

6009 Bellaire Blvd · (608) 719-4267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6009 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 8

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 8

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 8

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pelican Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
\nWelcome home to Pelican Pointe Apartment Homes! Perfectly situated in Houston, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Pelican Pointe today!\n\nStylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Pelican Pointe. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of floor plans that come equipped with access to our sparkling pool, covered parking, onsite laundry, frost-free refrigerators, low move in costs and 24-hour emergency maintenance! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!\n\nTake advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Pelican Pointe.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 and 3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pelican Pointe have any available units?
Pelican Pointe has 10 units available starting at $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Pelican Pointe have?
Some of Pelican Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pelican Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Pelican Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pelican Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Pelican Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Pelican Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Pelican Pointe offers parking.
Does Pelican Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pelican Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pelican Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Pelican Pointe has a pool.
Does Pelican Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Pelican Pointe has accessible units.
Does Pelican Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pelican Pointe has units with dishwashers.
