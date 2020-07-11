Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool pet friendly carport courtyard



Welcome home to Pelican Pointe Apartment Homes! Perfectly situated in Houston, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Pelican Pointe today!



Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Pelican Pointe. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of floor plans that come equipped with access to our sparkling pool, covered parking, onsite laundry, frost-free refrigerators, low move in costs and 24-hour emergency maintenance! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!



