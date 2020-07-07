479 Bendwood Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to 479 Bendwood Dr. #61 Houston, TX 77024! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse offers a large living room and dining area. Renovated kitchen with extra countertop space and custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, new appliances including dishwasher! Large master bedroom with lots of natural light! Spacious secondary bedroom. Both bedrooms with large closets. Bathroom with tub/shower! Backyard patio perfect for enjoying the day! One car detached garage! Close to community pool, park and basketball court! Make your appointment today this one will not last long!