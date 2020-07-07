All apartments in Houston
479 Bendwood Drive

479 Bendwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

479 Bendwood Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to 479 Bendwood Dr. #61 Houston, TX 77024! This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse offers a large living room and dining area. Renovated kitchen with extra countertop space and custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, new appliances including dishwasher! Large master bedroom with lots of natural light! Spacious secondary bedroom. Both bedrooms with large closets. Bathroom with tub/shower! Backyard patio perfect for enjoying the day! One car detached garage! Close to community pool, park and basketball court! Make your appointment today this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Bendwood Drive have any available units?
479 Bendwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 Bendwood Drive have?
Some of 479 Bendwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Bendwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
479 Bendwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Bendwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 479 Bendwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 479 Bendwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 479 Bendwood Drive offers parking.
Does 479 Bendwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 Bendwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Bendwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 479 Bendwood Drive has a pool.
Does 479 Bendwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 479 Bendwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Bendwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 Bendwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

