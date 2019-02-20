4715 Braesvalley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Elevated & Remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath home situated on a quiet street in the peaceful Meyerland community with easy access to the 610 Loop & major shopping centers. This home was designed for entertaining with open concept living, kitchen & dining areas. Spacious living room has tons of light & boasts vaulted ceiling, large windows with plantation shutters & a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Updated Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, smudge-proof stainless Frigidaire Gallery appliances, Soapstone countertops, tile backsplash & undermount sink. Gorgeous engineered wood flooring, NEST thermostat, NEST smoke detectors & recessed LED lighting throughout. Split Floor plan. Full bathrooms complete with Custom cabinets, Carrera marble floors, soapstone countertops & RH lighting. Spacious backyard offers multiple Orange trees, grapefruit trees, work shed & an amazing split-level deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional home today!