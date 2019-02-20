All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:35 AM

4715 Braesvalley Drive

4715 Braesvalley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Braesvalley Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Elevated & Remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath home situated on a quiet street in the peaceful Meyerland community with easy access to the 610 Loop & major shopping centers. This home was designed for entertaining with open concept living, kitchen & dining areas. Spacious living room has tons of light & boasts vaulted ceiling, large windows with plantation shutters & a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Updated Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, smudge-proof stainless Frigidaire Gallery appliances, Soapstone countertops, tile backsplash & undermount sink. Gorgeous engineered wood flooring, NEST thermostat, NEST smoke detectors & recessed LED lighting throughout. Split Floor plan. Full bathrooms complete with Custom cabinets, Carrera marble floors, soapstone countertops & RH lighting. Spacious backyard offers multiple Orange trees, grapefruit trees, work shed & an amazing split-level deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Braesvalley Drive have any available units?
4715 Braesvalley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 Braesvalley Drive have?
Some of 4715 Braesvalley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Braesvalley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Braesvalley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Braesvalley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4715 Braesvalley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4715 Braesvalley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4715 Braesvalley Drive offers parking.
Does 4715 Braesvalley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 Braesvalley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Braesvalley Drive have a pool?
No, 4715 Braesvalley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4715 Braesvalley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4715 Braesvalley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Braesvalley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 Braesvalley Drive has units with dishwashers.

