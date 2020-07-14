All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:17 AM

Twin Pines

1109 W 25th St · (256) 274-0085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1109 W 25th St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit TPC10 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit TPD10 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit TPD1 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twin Pines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
Welcome to Twin Pines Apartments, where quality and comfort meet! This unique, friendly community is vintage living with a modern look. This unique property is Heights Living at its finest. Enjoy our fully equipped kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, porcelain wood flooring, stackable washer and dryer, modern light fixtures, walk in closets, access gates, flat allocated rate each month for water, gas, trash, pest control and basic extended cable and much more! Make Twin Pines Apartments your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations.\n\nOur friendly community is conveniently located the Heights of Houston, Texas within minutes of Downtown. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at Twin Pines Apartments and we are excited for you to join our community! Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twin Pines have any available units?
Twin Pines has 3 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Twin Pines have?
Some of Twin Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twin Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Pines is pet friendly.
Does Twin Pines offer parking?
Yes, Twin Pines offers parking.
Does Twin Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Twin Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Pines have a pool?
No, Twin Pines does not have a pool.
Does Twin Pines have accessible units?
Yes, Twin Pines has accessible units.
Does Twin Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, Twin Pines does not have units with dishwashers.
