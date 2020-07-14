Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly e-payments internet access key fob access online portal

Welcome to Twin Pines Apartments, where quality and comfort meet! This unique, friendly community is vintage living with a modern look. This unique property is Heights Living at its finest. Enjoy our fully equipped kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, porcelain wood flooring, stackable washer and dryer, modern light fixtures, walk in closets, access gates, flat allocated rate each month for water, gas, trash, pest control and basic extended cable and much more! Make Twin Pines Apartments your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations.



Our friendly community is conveniently located the Heights of Houston, Texas within minutes of Downtown. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at Twin Pines Apartments and we are excited for you to join our community! Call today to schedule a tour!