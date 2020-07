Amenities

Utilities are included and this can be rented furnished or unfurnished This rare three bedroom 1st-floor unit features a huge patio, fresh paint and recent floors. The kitchen, both bathrooms, and the wet bar were updated with granite. The master bedroom has an attached master bath with a tub, large walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms are spacious and have good closet space as well. Washer, dryer and refrigerator will stay.