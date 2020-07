Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Amazing LOCATION! Quick access to 59 and 610. Galleria, Downtown, Med Center and West U is just a few minutes away. This spacious 3 bedroom unit boasts a large living area with cozy bedrooms or it can be used as a 2 bedroom with a large study with closet, you have your own utility room and a wet bar. Great pool views! Don't miss your opportunity to lease this condo!**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED