4311 Woodvalley Drive

Amenities
This one story home fully remodeled after Harvey - features an open plan layout, beautiful white kitchen, new bathrooms in updated neutrals, formal living and dining room, as well as a large den that opens on to kitchen and breakfast area, plus a huge backyard. Additional upgrades include: gray granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, wood floors throughout living areas and bedrooms, modern light fixtures. Location, location, location - this home is zoned to BELLAIRE HIGH SCHOOL, with easy access to downtown, NRG, the Medical Center, and the 610 loop.