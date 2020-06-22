4311 Woodvalley Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This one story home fully remodeled after Harvey - features an open plan layout, beautiful white kitchen, new bathrooms in updated neutrals, formal living and dining room, as well as a large den that opens on to kitchen and breakfast area, plus a huge backyard. Additional upgrades include: gray granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, wood floors throughout living areas and bedrooms, modern light fixtures. Location, location, location - this home is zoned to BELLAIRE HIGH SCHOOL, with easy access to downtown, NRG, the Medical Center, and the 610 loop.