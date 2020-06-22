All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4311 Woodvalley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4311 Woodvalley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4311 Woodvalley Drive

4311 Woodvalley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Willow Meadows - Willowbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4311 Woodvalley Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This one story home fully remodeled after Harvey - features an open plan layout, beautiful white kitchen, new bathrooms in updated neutrals, formal living and dining room, as well as a large den that opens on to kitchen and breakfast area, plus a huge backyard. Additional upgrades include: gray granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, wood floors throughout living areas and bedrooms, modern light fixtures. Location, location, location - this home is zoned to BELLAIRE HIGH SCHOOL, with easy access to downtown, NRG, the Medical Center, and the 610 loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Woodvalley Drive have any available units?
4311 Woodvalley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 Woodvalley Drive have?
Some of 4311 Woodvalley Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Woodvalley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Woodvalley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Woodvalley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4311 Woodvalley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4311 Woodvalley Drive offer parking?
No, 4311 Woodvalley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4311 Woodvalley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Woodvalley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Woodvalley Drive have a pool?
No, 4311 Woodvalley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Woodvalley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4311 Woodvalley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Woodvalley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 Woodvalley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W
Houston, TX 77090
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
74 Lyerly Place Apartments
74 Lyerly St
Houston, TX 77022
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston