in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Been off 19th St, lately? Seen Heights Waterworks? Walk-able, Come, relax & enjoy, Calmness in the City... Heights Living is AMAZING!! Unit has Wood floors, washer/dryer, fenced-in reserved parking spot & Water Included. Heights Waterworks, you say? .......Hopdaddy, Thai Spice, Jinya Ramen Bar, Floyds Barber Shop, AG Antiques, Boomtown Coffee and more, MUCH MORE!! Come, visit, see, this will be home for a while. ONLY 31 UNITS HERE!