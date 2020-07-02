4220 Law Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Welcome home to this like-new transitional contemporary gem in The West U area, one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in all of Houston. Spacious throughout, this property offers the best in grand entertaining and comfortable living, all at an incredible price point for the location. Indoor-outdoor living is seamless here, and natural light abounds on every level. A fully-integrated Control 4 home automation system makes lock-and-leave living here a breeze. Upgraded lighting, fixtures, and custom window coverings make this an easy choice over new construction at a much more competitive price. Zoned to West U Elementary, this property offers the best in convenience and location being just a short commute to all of Houston's major business districts - Downtown, Med Center, Galleria, and Greenway Plaza. Schedule you private tour today!