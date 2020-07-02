All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:25 PM

402 W 18th Street

402 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

402 West 18th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
SHORT TERM UP AUGUST 31st ONLY!!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Stunning home in the HEIGHTS with rooftop terrace and views of Downtown Houston!! WALKING distance to all of the shops, cafes & eateries on 19th St and the Heights! HIGH ceilings, FURNISHED, OPEN floor plan with abundance of natural light! NO SHARED WALLS -- Four story, three bedroom, three and a half bath with RICH wood floors, stainless steel appliances and WALK-IN closets! PRIVATE courtyard area, fitness room on 4th floor & separate guest entrance on first floor! Refrigerator, washer and dryer INCLUDED! Make the call today This one will go fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 W 18th Street have any available units?
402 W 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 W 18th Street have?
Some of 402 W 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 W 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 W 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 W 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 402 W 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 402 W 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 402 W 18th Street offers parking.
Does 402 W 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 W 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 W 18th Street have a pool?
No, 402 W 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 W 18th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 402 W 18th Street has accessible units.
Does 402 W 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 W 18th Street has units with dishwashers.

