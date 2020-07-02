402 W 18th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym parking garage

SHORT TERM UP AUGUST 31st ONLY!!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Stunning home in the HEIGHTS with rooftop terrace and views of Downtown Houston!! WALKING distance to all of the shops, cafes & eateries on 19th St and the Heights! HIGH ceilings, FURNISHED, OPEN floor plan with abundance of natural light! NO SHARED WALLS -- Four story, three bedroom, three and a half bath with RICH wood floors, stainless steel appliances and WALK-IN closets! PRIVATE courtyard area, fitness room on 4th floor & separate guest entrance on first floor! Refrigerator, washer and dryer INCLUDED! Make the call today This one will go fast!!