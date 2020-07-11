All apartments in Houston
Driscoll Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Driscoll Place

1303 Gears Rd · (850) 403-9556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
REDUCED RATES & FEES! CALL TODAY! --- Ask about our alternative deposit options! Call us today at 281-875-2900 to schedule a tour of your new home and to take advantage of this special!
Location

1303 Gears Rd, Houston, TX 77067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0411 · Avail. Jul 23

$595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 2118 · Avail. Jul 17

$595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1212 · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 3203 · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 3114 · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2901 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Driscoll Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
Your search for premier North Houston living is over. When you make your home at Driscoll Place, you can enjoy a balance of comfort and convenience that's just right for your lifestyle. Find the home designed with you in mind when you choose from studio, one, and two bedroom floor plan options. Each home features chef-inspired kitchens with appliances like refrigerators and dishwashers, in-home laundry, cozy fireplaces, cooling air conditioning, an abundance of additional storage, and your very own balcony where you can enjoy beautiful views. Our community also provides you with other great features like online payments and on-site maintenance.

At Driscoll Place, we do not only provide you with everything you need to feel at home, but we also boast a convenient location perfect for neighborhood living close to downtown. Our North Houston apartments are close to the center of Downtown Houston and just a few miles from Interstate 17 and Sam Houston Tollway, making commuting and traveling a breeze. Close to Spence Elementary, Plummer Middle School, Davis High, and Lone Star College-North Harris Campus, educational pursuits are not out of reach. Enjoy living close to other great places like George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Wet 'n' Wild Splashtown water theme park. Come see for yourself all that Driscoll Place has to offer. Schedule a tour today or go online now to begin the application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750 to $3000 or obtain a RHINO policy
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee, $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Max weight 55 lb each, Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, Carports $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Driscoll Place have any available units?
Driscoll Place has 13 units available starting at $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Driscoll Place have?
Some of Driscoll Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Driscoll Place currently offering any rent specials?
Driscoll Place is offering the following rent specials: REDUCED RATES & FEES! CALL TODAY! --- Ask about our alternative deposit options! Call us today at 281-875-2900 to schedule a tour of your new home and to take advantage of this special!
Is Driscoll Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Driscoll Place is pet friendly.
Does Driscoll Place offer parking?
Yes, Driscoll Place offers parking.
Does Driscoll Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Driscoll Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Driscoll Place have a pool?
Yes, Driscoll Place has a pool.
Does Driscoll Place have accessible units?
No, Driscoll Place does not have accessible units.
Does Driscoll Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Driscoll Place has units with dishwashers.
