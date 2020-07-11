Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments

Your search for premier North Houston living is over. When you make your home at Driscoll Place, you can enjoy a balance of comfort and convenience that's just right for your lifestyle. Find the home designed with you in mind when you choose from studio, one, and two bedroom floor plan options. Each home features chef-inspired kitchens with appliances like refrigerators and dishwashers, in-home laundry, cozy fireplaces, cooling air conditioning, an abundance of additional storage, and your very own balcony where you can enjoy beautiful views. Our community also provides you with other great features like online payments and on-site maintenance.



At Driscoll Place, we do not only provide you with everything you need to feel at home, but we also boast a convenient location perfect for neighborhood living close to downtown. Our North Houston apartments are close to the center of Downtown Houston and just a few miles from Interstate 17 and Sam Houston Tollway, making commuting and traveling a breeze. Close to Spence Elementary, Plummer Middle School, Davis High, and Lone Star College-North Harris Campus, educational pursuits are not out of reach. Enjoy living close to other great places like George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Wet 'n' Wild Splashtown water theme park. Come see for yourself all that Driscoll Place has to offer. Schedule a tour today or go online now to begin the application process.